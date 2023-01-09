Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is expecting 29.56% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 06, 2023, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) opened at $72.80, higher 2.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.20 and dropped to $72.56 before settling in for the closing price of $71.95. Price fluctuations for RIO have ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 115.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 49000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rio Tinto Group, RIO], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.25. The third major resistance level sits at $76.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.38.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,249,401K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 119.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,495 M according to its annual income of 21,094 M.