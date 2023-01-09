SAVA (Cassava Sciences Inc.) dropped -2.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 06, 2023, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) opened at $29.13, lower -2.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.64 and dropped to $27.7728 before settling in for the closing price of $29.28. Price fluctuations for SAVA have ranged from $13.84 to $62.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -238.70% at the time writing. With a float of $39.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.05 million.

The firm has a total of 24 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 61,100. In this transaction Chief Clinical Dev. Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $24.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 36,159 for $23.79, making the entire transaction worth $860,223. This insider now owns 186,159 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.10.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.19. The third major resistance level sits at $34.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.15.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

There are currently 40,069K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -32,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -20,257 K.