SCCO (Southern Copper Corporation) climbed 3.95 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 06, 2023, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) opened at $65.68, higher 3.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.01 and dropped to $65.62 before settling in for the closing price of $64.84. Price fluctuations for SCCO have ranged from $42.42 to $79.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 15.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 116.30% at the time writing. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.61, operating margin of +55.47, and the pretax margin is +52.10.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Copper industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 14,987,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $74.94, taking the stock ownership to the 374,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for $74.97, making the entire transaction worth $7,497,300. This insider now owns 574,966 shares in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.99) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 44.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Looking closely at Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.89. However, in the short run, Southern Copper Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.40. Second resistance stands at $69.40. The third major resistance level sits at $70.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.62.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

There are currently 773,099K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,934 M according to its annual income of 3,397 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,157 M and its income totaled 519,000 K.