Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -20.20% last month.

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) stock priced at $1.63. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. SHCR’s price has ranged from $1.38 to $4.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.00%. With a float of $317.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.62 million.

In an organization with 3279 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 10,201. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 6,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $15,276. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sharecare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8050, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0491. However, in the short run, Sharecare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6767. Second resistance stands at $1.7333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5133. The third support level lies at $1.4567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 572.70 million, the company has a total of 353,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 412,820 K while annual income is -85,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 114,620 K while its latest quarter income was -27,360 K.