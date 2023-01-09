Tata Motors Limited (TTM) 20 Days SMA touches -2.80%: The odds favor the bear

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.83, soaring 1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.34 and dropped to $22.83 before settling in for the closing price of $22.99. Within the past 52 weeks, TTM’s price has moved between $22.06 and $35.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -1.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.20%. With a float of $565.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $664.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73608 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.00, operating margin of -0.46, and the pretax margin is -2.52.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tata Motors Limited is 41.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -4.12 while generating a return on equity of -22.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to -27.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52

Technical Analysis of Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Looking closely at Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Tata Motors Limited’s (TTM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.81. However, in the short run, Tata Motors Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.50. Second resistance stands at $23.68. The third major resistance level sits at $24.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.48.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.83 billion based on 765,833K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,491 M and income totals -1,501 M. The company made 9,951 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -118,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.