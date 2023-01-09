UPS (United Parcel Service Inc.) climbed 2.94 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $175.63, up 2.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $179.54 and dropped to $174.29 before settling in for the closing price of $173.84. Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has traded in a range of $154.87-$233.72.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 9.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 852.10%. With a float of $729.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $867.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 534000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service Inc. is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 4,357,435. In this transaction Pres Intl, Healthcare and SCS of this company sold 21,307 shares at a rate of $204.51, taking the stock ownership to the 102,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 23,366 for $193.31, making the entire transaction worth $4,516,904. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.84) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 852.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.87% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.65 million, its volume of 2.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.02.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 44.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $180.90 in the near term. At $182.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $186.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $170.40.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 150.36 billion has total of 864,918K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 97,287 M in contrast with the sum of 12,890 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,161 M and last quarter income was 2,584 M.