Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) volume exceeds 2.35 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock priced at $1.62, down -1.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. WKHS’s price has ranged from $1.40 to $5.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -546.80%. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -546.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Workhorse Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1728, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9313. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6367 in the near term. At $1.6733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4767.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 265.81 million, the company has a total of 164,101K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are -850 K while annual income is -401,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,550 K while its latest quarter income was -35,410 K.