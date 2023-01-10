$1.15M in average volume shows that Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) is heading in the right direction

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.19, plunging -1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.7699 and dropped to $5.42 before settling in for the closing price of $6.03. Within the past 52 weeks, HUDI’s price has moved between $4.50 and $192.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -37.10%. With a float of $4.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.11, operating margin of +3.67, and the pretax margin is +3.51.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is 70.24%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +3.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s (HUDI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 507.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.67 in the near term. At $7.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.69. The third support level lies at $3.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 85.89 million based on 13,239K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70,250 K and income totals 2,530 K.