$1.16M in average volume shows that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is heading in the right direction

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $3.85, up 6.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.15 and dropped to $3.84 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has traded in a range of $3.11-$13.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -701.60%. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

The firm has a total of 162 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of -288.08, and the pretax margin is -643.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 430,452. In this transaction COO and CTO of this company sold 105,245 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 885,617 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President & CEO sold 263,109 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,076,116. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -643.26 while generating a return on equity of -104.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 590.53 million has total of 125,701K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,740 K in contrast with the sum of -152,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,240 K and last quarter income was -32,590 K.