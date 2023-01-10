$1.90M in average volume shows that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is heading in the right direction

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.61, soaring 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.0181 and dropped to $26.09 before settling in for the closing price of $26.53. Within the past 52 weeks, AXTA’s price has moved between $20.66 and $33.41.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 1.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 120.90%. With a float of $219.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.05% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.39 million, its volume of 2.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 90.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.06 in the near term. At $27.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.21.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.61 billion based on 220,609K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,416 M and income totals 263,900 K. The company made 1,239 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 62,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.