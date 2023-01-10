Search
-26.07% percent quarterly performance for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is not indicative of the underlying story

On January 09, 2023, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) opened at $1.80, lower -8.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Price fluctuations for AMTD have ranged from $1.59 to $25.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.60% at the time writing. With a float of $10.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.62 million.

The firm has a total of 39 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.59

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD], we can find that recorded value of 7.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8732, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1479.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

There are currently 122,806K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 361.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 196,060 K according to its annual income of 157,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 430,149 K and its income totaled 410,629 K.

12.21% volatility in Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.20, soaring 19.39% from the previous trading...
Read more

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) average volume reaches $3.08M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
January 09, 2023, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) trading session started at the price of $42.70, that was -0.33% drop from the session before....
Read more

Investors must take note of Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA) performance last week, which was 6.68%.

Shaun Noe -
On January 09, 2023, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) opened at $371.63, higher 0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

