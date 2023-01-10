-36.72% percent quarterly performance for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is not indicative of the underlying story

January 09, 2023, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) trading session started at the price of $0.249, that was 5.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.247 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. A 52-week range for IMPP has been $0.23 – $9.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Imperial Petroleum Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.42 million, its volume of 4.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3386, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5376. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2697 in the near term. At $0.2813, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2927. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2353. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2237.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

There are 142,837K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 49.06 million. As of now, sales total 17,360 K while income totals -3,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,640 K while its last quarter net income were 15,450 K.