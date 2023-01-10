-43.88% percent quarterly performance for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) stock priced at $1.95, up 15.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.245 and dropped to $1.94 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. HIVE’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $13.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 185.00%. With a float of $82.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 7.76%, while institutional ownership is 14.56%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Looking closely at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4200. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2600. Second resistance stands at $2.4000. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6500.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 233.96 million, the company has a total of 83,719K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 211,180 K while annual income is 79,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 29,600 K while its latest quarter income was -37,040 K.