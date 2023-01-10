$592.48K in average volume shows that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is heading in the right direction

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $0.80, up 15.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.76 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has traded in a range of $0.59-$2.81.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.80%. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3789 workers is very important to gauge.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22 and is forecasted to reach -7.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

The latest stats from [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7172, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0730. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7133. The third support level lies at $0.6667 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 276.79 million has total of 285,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 875,220 K in contrast with the sum of -81,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 183,090 K and last quarter income was -31,890 K.