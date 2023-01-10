$801.94K in average volume shows that Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is heading in the right direction

January 09, 2023, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) trading session started at the price of $3.92, that was -2.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.69 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. A 52-week range for RSI has been $2.89 – $15.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.00%. With a float of $58.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.06 million.

The firm has a total of 468 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rush Street Interactive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 92,384. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 23,096 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,594,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 58,121 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $242,365. This insider now owns 1,617,498 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.08. The third major resistance level sits at $4.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.38.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are 220,504K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 809.72 million. As of now, sales total 488,110 K while income totals -19,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 148,000 K while its last quarter net income were -6,610 K.