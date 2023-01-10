Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) market cap hits 13.08 million

Analyst Insights

January 09, 2023, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) trading session started at the price of $0.4018, that was 10.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.432 and dropped to $0.37 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. A 52-week range for ELYS has been $0.11 – $3.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 38.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.30%. With a float of $19.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 97 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.03, operating margin of -20.96, and the pretax margin is -33.71.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Elys Game Technology Corp. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -79.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Looking closely at Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s (ELYS) raw stochastic average was set at 46.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 398.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 190.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2382, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7869. However, in the short run, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4445. Second resistance stands at $0.4693. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3825, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3453. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3205.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Key Stats

There are 30,361K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.08 million. As of now, sales total 45,550 K while income totals -15,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,590 K while its last quarter net income were -3,820 K.

