A major move is in the offing as Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) market cap hits 55.79 billion

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) stock priced at $98.42, down -0.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.6545 and dropped to $97.195 before settling in for the closing price of $97.95. EMR’s price has ranged from $72.40 to $100.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.60%. With a float of $587.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $590.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 85500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.68, operating margin of +18.04, and the pretax margin is +20.81.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Emerson Electric Co. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 441,244. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 4,603 shares at a rate of $95.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel sold 10,977 for $91.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,334. This insider now owns 118,205 shares in total.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +16.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Emerson Electric Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.94 million, its volume of 2.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.88 in the near term. At $100.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.96.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.79 billion, the company has a total of 591,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,629 M while annual income is 3,231 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,360 M while its latest quarter income was 740,000 K.