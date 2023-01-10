A major move is in the offing as Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) market cap hits 1.46 billion

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.96, plunging -4.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.06 and dropped to $12.475 before settling in for the closing price of $13.16. Within the past 52 weeks, HOPE’s price has moved between $12.40 and $17.68.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.60%. With a float of $113.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.48 million.

The firm has a total of 1539 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hope Bancorp Inc. is 4.93%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 106,725. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $14.23, taking the stock ownership to the 17,601 shares.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +33.74 while generating a return on equity of 9.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hope Bancorp Inc., HOPE], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.28. The third major resistance level sits at $13.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.75.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.46 billion based on 119,482K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 610,130 K and income totals 204,570 K. The company made 202,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 53,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.