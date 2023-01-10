Agrify Corporation (AGFY) average volume reaches $2.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.36, soaring 22.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.598 and dropped to $0.355 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, AGFY’s price has moved between $0.25 and $101.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.70%. With a float of $6.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.86 million.

The firm has a total of 136 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 27.74%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 2,307,692 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,361,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director bought 54,264 for $85.10, making the entire transaction worth $4,617,866. This insider now owns 65,956 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$35.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$4.32) by -$30.78. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -62.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agrify Corporation, AGFY], we can find that recorded value of 4.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 337.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.5127. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5670. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7040. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3240, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2180. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0810.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.81 million based on 8,876K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 59,860 K and income totals -32,470 K. The company made 7,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -46,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.