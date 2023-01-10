Search
admin
admin

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) is 13.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Top Picks

On January 09, 2023, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) opened at $4.17, higher 9.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.77 and dropped to $4.06 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. Price fluctuations for AIRS have ranged from $2.69 to $15.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.20% at the time writing. With a float of $41.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.64 million.

In an organization with 240 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.64, operating margin of +23.02, and the pretax margin is +8.16.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 63,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.09, making the entire transaction worth $46,350. This insider now owns 59,337 shares in total.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.37 million. That was better than the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (AIRS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.46. However, in the short run, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.84. Second resistance stands at $5.16. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. The third support level lies at $3.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Key Stats

There are currently 55,640K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 231.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 133,320 K according to its annual income of 10,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,890 K and its income totaled -7,380 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) average volume reaches $10.62M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

-
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.19, plunging -0.67% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Qurate Retail Inc.’s (QRTEA) performance last week, which was 10.43%.

Steve Mayer -
January 09, 2023, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) trading session started at the price of $1.90, that was -1.64% drop from the session before....
Read more

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) with a beta value of 1.18 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
On January 09, 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) opened at $10.88, higher 3.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.