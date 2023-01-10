AMC (AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.) climbed 2.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 09, 2023, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) opened at $3.92, higher 2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.02 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Price fluctuations for AMC have ranged from $3.77 to $21.09 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -4.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.20% at the time writing. With a float of $515.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $516.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3046 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.52, operating margin of -32.76, and the pretax margin is -50.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 300,000. In this transaction SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP, US OPERATIONS sold 25,000 for $23.91, making the entire transaction worth $597,625. This insider now owns 1,463 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -50.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Looking closely at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), its last 5-days average volume was 17.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 17.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.71. However, in the short run, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.04. Second resistance stands at $4.14. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.58.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

There are currently 516,821K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,528 M according to its annual income of -1,269 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 968,400 K and its income totaled -226,900 K.