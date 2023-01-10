BiomX Inc. (PHGE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On January 09, 2023, BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) opened at $0.24, higher 6.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for PHGE have ranged from $0.13 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.80% at the time writing. With a float of $24.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.91 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BiomX Inc. is 19.37%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 567. In this transaction Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of this company sold 1,501 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 2,997,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner sold 2,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $732. This insider now owns 2,998,526 shares in total.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -69.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BiomX Inc. (PHGE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12

Technical Analysis of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.19 million. That was better than the volume of 1.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, BiomX Inc.’s (PHGE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2549, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6933. However, in the short run, BiomX Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2537. Second resistance stands at $0.2710. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2928. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2146, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1928. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1755.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Key Stats

There are currently 29,982K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,780 K.