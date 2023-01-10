BioNTech SE (BNTX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.07 million

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $148.50, up 3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $156.275 and dropped to $145.23 before settling in for the closing price of $145.67. Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has traded in a range of $117.08-$227.31.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.80%. With a float of $215.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3082 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.49, operating margin of +92.93, and the pretax margin is +79.29.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BioNTech SE is 62.96%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $6.87) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +54.24 while generating a return on equity of 160.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 42.93, a number that is poised to hit 8.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Looking closely at BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.73.

During the past 100 days, BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.62. However, in the short run, BioNTech SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $155.83. Second resistance stands at $161.58. The third major resistance level sits at $166.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $133.74.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.35 billion has total of 242,685K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,451 M in contrast with the sum of 12,177 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,486 M and last quarter income was 1,798 M.