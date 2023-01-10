Can ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (ALXO) drop of -7.01% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) stock priced at $11.02, down -4.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.35 and dropped to $10.02 before settling in for the closing price of $10.95. ALXO’s price has ranged from $5.82 to $22.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.90%. With a float of $30.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 5,336. In this transaction VP, Finance and CAO of this company sold 482 shares at a rate of $11.07, taking the stock ownership to the 62,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,617 for $11.07, making the entire transaction worth $17,901. This insider now owns 270,253 shares in total.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.81 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (ALXO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.21 in the near term. At $11.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.29. The third support level lies at $8.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 456.30 million, the company has a total of 40,755K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -83,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -35,320 K.