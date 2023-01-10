Can American Express Company’s (AXP) hike of 1.79% in a week be considered a lucky break?

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $151.35, up 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.445 and dropped to $150.10 before settling in for the closing price of $150.17. Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has traded in a range of $130.65-$199.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 166.10%. With a float of $743.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 64000 workers is very important to gauge.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2,522,263. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 16,354 shares at a rate of $154.23, taking the stock ownership to the 99,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $149.27, making the entire transaction worth $149,270. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.41) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Express Company’s (AXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

The latest stats from [American Express Company, AXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.84 million was superior to 2.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.79.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 57.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $151.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $153.33. The third major resistance level sits at $154.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.64. The third support level lies at $147.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 109.58 billion has total of 747,233K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,663 M in contrast with the sum of 8,060 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,352 M and last quarter income was 1,879 M.