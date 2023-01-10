Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is expecting -14.34% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.41, soaring 0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.48 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.38. Within the past 52 weeks, CGC’s price has moved between $2.09 and $9.61.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -629.30%. With a float of $310.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $485.93 million.

The firm has a total of 3151 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.79%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 1,792 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $5,322. This insider now owns 57,798 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$3.6. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -629.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], we can find that recorded value of 8.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.62. The third major resistance level sits at $2.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.00.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.16 billion based on 486,085K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 415,120 K and income totals -241,080 K. The company made 90,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -169,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.