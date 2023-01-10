Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) kicked off at the price of $97.45: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

January 09, 2023, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) trading session started at the price of $97.84, that was 0.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.43 and dropped to $96.5814 before settling in for the closing price of $97.07. A 52-week range for COF has been $86.98 – $162.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 2.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 420.00%. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $383.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capital One Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 69,466. In this transaction Chief Audit Officer of this company sold 606 shares at a rate of $114.63, taking the stock ownership to the 7,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for $114.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,438,871. This insider now owns 3,757,022 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $5.04) by -$0.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.21, a number that is poised to hit 4.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.45 million, its volume of 3.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.27.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 33.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.06 in the near term. At $100.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

There are 381,699K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.01 billion. As of now, sales total 32,033 M while income totals 12,390 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,002 M while its last quarter net income were 1,694 M.