CarMax Inc. (KMX) is expecting 7.64% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $66.22, up 1.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.0709 and dropped to $66.01 before settling in for the closing price of $65.78. Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has traded in a range of $52.10-$123.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 15.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.10%. With a float of $157.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32647 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 501,256. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,220 shares at a rate of $60.98, taking the stock ownership to the 165,128 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel & CHRO sold 15,555 for $94.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,473,836. This insider now owns 4,988 shares in total.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.39) by -$0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.50% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CarMax Inc.’s (KMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarMax Inc. (KMX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.75 million, its volume of 2.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.10.

During the past 100 days, CarMax Inc.’s (KMX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.09 in the near term. At $69.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.97.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.21 billion has total of 158,015K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,900 M in contrast with the sum of 1,151 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,506 M and last quarter income was 37,580 K.