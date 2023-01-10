Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.06%

January 09, 2023, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) trading session started at the price of $19.35, that was 0.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.395 and dropped to $18.915 before settling in for the closing price of $18.88. A 52-week range for CVE has been $12.96 – $24.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 33.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 114.00%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.93 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5938 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.38, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +2.71.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.78) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 75.00% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

The latest stats from [Cenovus Energy Inc., CVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.11 million was superior to 6.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 59.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.59. The third major resistance level sits at $19.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.63. The third support level lies at $18.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

There are 1,917,460K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.57 billion. As of now, sales total 36,988 M while income totals 468,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,386 M while its last quarter net income were 1,233 M.