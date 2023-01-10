Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) with a beta value of 3.07 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.455, plunging -4.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.58 and dropped to $4.32 before settling in for the closing price of $4.60. Within the past 52 weeks, COSM’s price has moved between $1.69 and $98.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 52.80%. With a float of $5.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.24 million, its volume of 2.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 475.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 372.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.54 in the near term. At $4.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.02.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.23 million based on 3,352K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,240 K and income totals -7,960 K. The company made 12,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.