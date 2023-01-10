Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is expecting -44.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $0.2167, up 21.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3466 and dropped to $0.2015 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CUEN has traded in a range of $0.15-$2.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.80%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.04 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -284.15, operating margin of -1798.48, and the pretax margin is -1808.77.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cuentas Inc. is 40.80%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 22,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,850 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,621,007 shares.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1809.11 while generating a return on equity of -206.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cuentas Inc., CUEN], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6270. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3470. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4194. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4921. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2019, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1292. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0568.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.13 million has total of 19,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 590 K in contrast with the sum of -10,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,140 K and last quarter income was -2,280 K.