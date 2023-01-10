Search
Steve Mayer
Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is expecting -44.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $0.2167, up 21.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3466 and dropped to $0.2015 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CUEN has traded in a range of $0.15-$2.44.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.80%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.04 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -284.15, operating margin of -1798.48, and the pretax margin is -1808.77.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cuentas Inc. is 40.80%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 22,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,850 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,621,007 shares.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1809.11 while generating a return on equity of -206.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cuentas Inc., CUEN], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6270. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3470. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4194. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4921. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2019, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1292. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0568.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.13 million has total of 19,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 590 K in contrast with the sum of -10,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,140 K and last quarter income was -2,280 K.

