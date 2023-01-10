Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) average volume reaches $33.92K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

January 09, 2023, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) trading session started at the price of $4.54, that was 40.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.88 and dropped to $4.54 before settling in for the closing price of $4.42. A 52-week range for EBON has been $2.52 – $56.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 111.00%. With a float of $4.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.29 million.

The firm has a total of 262 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.80, operating margin of +3.95, and the pretax margin is +4.64.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ebang International Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ebang International Holdings Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 1.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ebang International Holdings Inc., EBON], we can find that recorded value of 0.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s (EBON) raw stochastic average was set at 25.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.22. The third major resistance level sits at $9.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.54.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Key Stats

There are 4,687K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.34 million. As of now, sales total 51,450 K while income totals 4,430 K.