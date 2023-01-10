ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) volume exceeds 1.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) stock priced at $2.35, up 6.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.52 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. GWH’s price has ranged from $2.02 to $10.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 48,896. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,100 shares at a rate of $2.56, taking the stock ownership to the 578,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,339 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $54,758. This insider now owns 1,367,520 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESS Tech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 397.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 14.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.55 in the near term. At $2.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.13.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 357.54 million, the company has a total of 153,259K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -477,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 190 K while its latest quarter income was -31,600 K.