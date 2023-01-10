Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is expecting 2.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.70, plunging -17.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Within the past 52 weeks, GNPX’s price has moved between $0.97 and $2.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.60%. With a float of $47.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.98 million.

The firm has a total of 17 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genprex Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genprex Inc., GNPX], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Genprex Inc.’s (GNPX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2924, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5230. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9933.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 83.10 million based on 48,020K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -19,600 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,083 K in sales during its previous quarter.