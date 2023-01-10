Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) kicked off at the price of $5.04: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.08, soaring 0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.13 and dropped to $5.005 before settling in for the closing price of $5.02. Within the past 52 weeks, TV’s price has moved between $4.47 and $11.90.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 578.90%. With a float of $365.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.91 million.

The firm has a total of 37463 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +10.07.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +5.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 578.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grupo Televisa S.A.B., TV], we can find that recorded value of 3.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.86.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.81 billion based on 559,240K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,104 M and income totals 298,550 K. The company made 951,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 55,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.