Hologic Inc. (HOLX) average volume reaches $1.60M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $79.58, soaring 2.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.97 and dropped to $78.565 before settling in for the closing price of $77.83. Within the past 52 weeks, HOLX’s price has moved between $59.78 and $80.49.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.80%. With a float of $244.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6944 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.07, operating margin of +33.89, and the pretax margin is +32.66.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 125,984. In this transaction SVP, Human Resources of this company sold 1,649 shares at a rate of $76.40, taking the stock ownership to the 8,545 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 33,500 for $75.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,365. This insider now owns 2,313,970 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.71) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +26.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Looking closely at Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.84. However, in the short run, Hologic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $81.65. Second resistance stands at $83.51. The third major resistance level sits at $85.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.84.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.56 billion based on 245,834K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,863 M and income totals 1,302 M. The company made 953,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 118,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.