Investors finally get a glimpse of American International Group Inc. (AIG) volume hitting the figure of 3.01 million.

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) stock priced at $64.76, down -1.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.875 and dropped to $63.77 before settling in for the closing price of $64.55. AIG’s price has ranged from $47.05 to $65.73 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 257.40%. With a float of $740.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $763.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 36600 workers is very important to gauge.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.68% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American International Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

The latest stats from [American International Group Inc., AIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.39 million was superior to 3.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 94.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.28. The third major resistance level sits at $65.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.07. The third support level lies at $62.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.69 billion, the company has a total of 742,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,057 M while annual income is 9,388 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,602 M while its latest quarter income was 2,709 M.