Investors finally get a glimpse of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) volume hitting the figure of 2.6 million.

On January 09, 2023, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) opened at $17.36, lower -0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.485 and dropped to $17.21 before settling in for the closing price of $17.36. Price fluctuations for UMPQ have ranged from $15.77 to $22.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 1.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 127.70% at the time writing. With a float of $215.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 99,850. In this transaction Umpqua Bank President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.97, taking the stock ownership to the 206,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Umpqua Bank President sold 5,000 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $87,900. This insider now owns 211,033 shares in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +32.12 while generating a return on equity of 15.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (UMPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 13.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.46 in the near term. At $17.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.06. The third support level lies at $16.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Key Stats

There are currently 217,053K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,318 M according to its annual income of 420,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 332,970 K and its income totaled 84,040 K.