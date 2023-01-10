Investors must take note of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) performance last week, which was -2.48%.

January 09, 2023, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) trading session started at the price of $9.31, that was 4.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.82 and dropped to $9.21 before settling in for the closing price of $9.06. A 52-week range for AFRM has been $8.62 – $84.68.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.80%. With a float of $217.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.93 million.

In an organization with 2552 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 158,772. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $9.18, taking the stock ownership to the 51,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $246,654. This insider now owns 69,147 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.79 million. That was better than the volume of 13.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.14. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.76. Second resistance stands at $10.10. The third major resistance level sits at $10.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.88. The third support level lies at $8.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are 290,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.78 billion. As of now, sales total 1,349 M while income totals -707,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 361,620 K while its last quarter net income were -251,270 K.