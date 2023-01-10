Investors must take note of Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) performance last week, which was 2.87%.

January 09, 2023, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) trading session started at the price of $11.18, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.26 and dropped to $11.06 before settling in for the closing price of $11.03. A 52-week range for AM has been $8.56 – $11.61.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 368.20%. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 519 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of +58.21, and the pretax margin is +46.32.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Antero Midstream Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,547,977. In this transaction Director of this company sold 242,868 shares at a rate of $10.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 299,019 for $10.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,057,918. This insider now owns 95,501 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +34.23 while generating a return on equity of 14.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 368.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.20% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 81.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.22 in the near term. At $11.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.94. The third support level lies at $10.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

There are 478,485K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.18 billion. As of now, sales total 898,200 K while income totals 331,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 231,030 K while its last quarter net income were 84,010 K.