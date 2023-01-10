Investors must take note of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s (DARE) performance last week, which was 32.53%.

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) stock priced at $1.00, up 12.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. DARE’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $1.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.50%. With a float of $83.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20 employees.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 1.96%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -205.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s (DARE) raw stochastic average was set at 69.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9253, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1182. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1400 in the near term. At $1.1800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9400. The third support level lies at $0.9000 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.31 million, the company has a total of 84,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -38,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,020 K.