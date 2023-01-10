Investors must take note of Morgan Stanley’s (MS) performance last week, which was 3.08%.

On January 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened at $88.245, higher 0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.9125 and dropped to $87.41 before settling in for the closing price of $87.56. Price fluctuations for MS have ranged from $72.05 to $109.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 72,330. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,598 shares at a rate of $8.41, taking the stock ownership to the 8,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,982,425. This insider now owns 179,449 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $29.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $29.4) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +24.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.87% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1181.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $88.56 in the near term. At $89.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.49. The third support level lies at $85.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,690,109K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 145.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,755 M according to its annual income of 15,034 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,986 M and its income totaled 2,632 M.