Investors must take note of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) performance last week, which was 6.74%.

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) stock priced at $9.16, up 0.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.25 and dropped to $9.06 before settling in for the closing price of $9.15. NYCB’s price has ranged from $8.17 to $13.56 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 0.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.40%. With a float of $669.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $680.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2815 workers is very important to gauge.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 1,208,136. In this transaction Director of this company sold 138,199 shares at a rate of $8.74, taking the stock ownership to the 12,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $8.53, making the entire transaction worth $51,180. This insider now owns 12,000 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

The latest stats from [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.27 million was superior to 10.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 36.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.35. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.97. The third support level lies at $8.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.97 billion, the company has a total of 466,136K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,750 M while annual income is 596,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 526,000 K while its latest quarter income was 152,000 K.