Investors must take note of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) performance last week, which was -2.15%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.79, soaring 5.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.62 and dropped to $35.55 before settling in for the closing price of $35.24. Within the past 52 weeks, TENB’s price has moved between $28.80 and $63.61.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 34.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.70%. With a float of $110.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.94 million.

In an organization with 1617 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 310. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8 shares at a rate of $38.70, taking the stock ownership to the 25,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,518 for $37.06, making the entire transaction worth $315,677. This insider now owns 163,177 shares in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.90% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.59. However, in the short run, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.12. Second resistance stands at $38.90. The third major resistance level sits at $40.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.76. The third support level lies at $33.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.19 billion based on 112,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 541,130 K and income totals -46,680 K. The company made 174,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.