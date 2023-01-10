Investors must take note of Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) performance last week, which was 6.94%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $177.15, soaring 0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $180.38 and dropped to $176.32 before settling in for the closing price of $175.16. Within the past 52 weeks, TXN’s price has moved between $144.46 and $191.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $913.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.69, operating margin of +49.14, and the pretax margin is +48.62.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 1,749,851. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,990 shares at a rate of $175.16, taking the stock ownership to the 8,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 1,109 for $180.01, making the entire transaction worth $199,635. This insider now owns 27,306 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.39) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +42.17 while generating a return on equity of 68.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

The latest stats from [Texas Instruments Incorporated, TXN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.98 million was superior to 5.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.79.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $179.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $181.85. The third major resistance level sits at $183.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $173.73. The third support level lies at $171.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 152.82 billion based on 907,572K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,344 M and income totals 7,769 M. The company made 5,241 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,295 M in sales during its previous quarter.