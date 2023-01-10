Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.03% last month.

Company News

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $36.18, down -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.56 and dropped to $36.005 before settling in for the closing price of $36.26. Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has traded in a range of $33.35-$41.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 14.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.30%. With a float of $886.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

In an organization with 27500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +22.61, and the pretax margin is +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 5,983,564. In this transaction Director of this company sold 154,734 shares at a rate of $38.67, taking the stock ownership to the 612,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s CEO & Executive Chairman sold 275,000 for $38.72, making the entire transaction worth $10,648,000. This insider now owns 3,428,186 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.84% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.52 million. That was better than the volume of 6.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.19. However, in the short run, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.39. Second resistance stands at $36.75. The third major resistance level sits at $36.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.64. The third support level lies at $35.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.66 billion has total of 1,416,251K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,683 M in contrast with the sum of 2,146 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,622 M and last quarter income was 180,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Shaun Noe -
EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.80, plunging -4.24% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) market cap hits 5.69 million

Steve Mayer -
January 09, 2023, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) trading session started at the price of $1.49, that was -11.19% drop from the session before....
Read more

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.13% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On January 09, 2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) opened at $66.22, higher 5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.