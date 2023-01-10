Last month’s performance of 10.58% for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock priced at $10.90, up 0.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.0664 and dropped to $10.81 before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. AGNC’s price has ranged from $7.30 to $15.65 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -4.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 286.60%. With a float of $569.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $571.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AGNC Investment Corp.’s current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

The latest stats from [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.19 million was superior to 10.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 65.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.17. The third major resistance level sits at $11.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.66. The third support level lies at $10.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.08 billion, the company has a total of 571,622K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,361 M while annual income is 749,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 373,000 K while its latest quarter income was -666,000 K.