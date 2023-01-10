Last month’s performance of -4.58% for Fastenal Company (FAST) is certainly impressive

January 09, 2023, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) trading session started at the price of $47.71, that was 0.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.92 and dropped to $47.55 before settling in for the closing price of $47.61. A 52-week range for FAST has been $43.73 – $61.67.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.40%. With a float of $571.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $573.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19519 employees.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fastenal Company stocks. The insider ownership of Fastenal Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 300,433. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of this company bought 5,940 shares at a rate of $50.58, taking the stock ownership to the 5,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $44.89, making the entire transaction worth $22,445. This insider now owns 2,000 shares in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.48) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fastenal Company (FAST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) saw its 5-day average volume 3.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Company’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 34.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.73 in the near term. At $49.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.77. The third support level lies at $45.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

There are 572,760K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.71 billion. As of now, sales total 6,011 M while income totals 925,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,802 M while its last quarter net income were 284,600 K.