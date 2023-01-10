Last month’s performance of -6.95% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is certainly impressive

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.59, plunging -2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.59 and dropped to $6.25 before settling in for the closing price of $6.45. Within the past 52 weeks, SILV’s price has moved between $4.58 and $10.13.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 187.50%. With a float of $140.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 838 workers is very important to gauge.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 52.21%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 338.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

The latest stats from [SilverCrest Metals Inc., SILV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was superior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 69.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.72. The third major resistance level sits at $6.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.03. The third support level lies at $5.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 921.48 million based on 146,549K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -22,760 K. The company made 2,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.