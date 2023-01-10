Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Adobe Inc. (ADBE) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock priced at $338.90, up 2.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $349.455 and dropped to $338.42 before settling in for the closing price of $332.75. ADBE’s price has ranged from $274.73 to $541.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.60%. With a float of $463.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $469.00 million.

The firm has a total of 25988 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.02, operating margin of +34.64, and the pretax margin is +34.12.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Adobe Inc. is 0.33%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,690,715. In this transaction EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 5,018 shares at a rate of $336.93, taking the stock ownership to the 14,832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s SVP & CAO sold 132 for $338.00, making the entire transaction worth $44,616. This insider now owns 3,271 shares in total.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 32.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.56% during the next five years compared to 34.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adobe Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.10, a number that is poised to hit 3.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Adobe Inc., ADBE], we can find that recorded value of 2.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.61.

During the past 100 days, Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE) raw stochastic average was set at 39.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $329.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $369.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $348.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $354.32. The third major resistance level sits at $359.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $337.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $332.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $326.08.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 156.93 billion, the company has a total of 464,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,606 M while annual income is 4,756 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,525 M while its latest quarter income was 1,176 M.